Star Pakistan pacer joins Naseem Shah at St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots for CPL 2025

Abbas Afridi of Pakistan celebrates with team mates after claiming the wicket of Matthew Short of Australia during game two of the Men's T20 International series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 16, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have signed Pakistan pacer Abbas Afridi for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, set to begin on August 14.

Afridi will join compatriot Naseem Shah, who is set to make his CPL return after last featuring in the league in 2021, also with the Patriots. Shah played seven matches in that season, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.

Details on which player Abbas Afridi will replace in the original squad have not yet been announced.

The 24-year-old brings valuable experience from Pakistan’s domestic and international leagues. He previously played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last year for Fortune Barishal, where he picked up two wickets in three matches and scored 18 runs.

Afridi’s strongest credentials come from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has played 40 matches and taken 60 wickets since his debut in 2021.

He began his PSL career with Karachi Kings, then spent three seasons with Multan Sultans, before returning to Karachi Kings this year.

Alongside Afridi and Shah, five other Pakistani players are set to feature in the 2025 CPL edition.

Former international left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir will represent the Trinbago Knight Riders, marking his fourth CPL team since 2021. Amir has featured in 39 CPL matches, claiming 51 wickets at an impressive average of 18.09.

Usman Tariq, another Pakistani pacer, will make his CPL debut with the Trinbago Knight Riders following strong performances in the 2024 and 2025 PSL seasons.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will also make his CPL debut after being picked by St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Meanwhile, seasoned campaigner Imad Wasim returns to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being released and subsequently re-signed by the franchise ahead of the players' draft.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, last year’s runners-up, have secured Pakistan-based spin all-rounder Hasan Khan, who is reportedly in the process of transitioning to USA cricket.

Pakistan players to feature in CPL 2025:

Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Imad Wasim (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons), Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq (Trinbago Knight Riders), Hassan Khan (Guyana Amazon Warriors)