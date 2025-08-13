Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq powers Yorkshire to third straight victory in One-Day Cup

Imam-Ul-Haq of Yorkshire acknowledges the applause on reaching his century during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Yorkshire at The County Ground on August 08, 2025 in Northampton, England. - AFP

YORK: Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, representing Yorkshire, delivered an outstanding performance by scoring his second consecutive century to help his team secure a seven-wicket win over Lancashire in the ongoing One-Day Cup.

Batting first, Lancashire posted a competitive total of 294-7 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from opening batter Michael Jones.

Jones scored 102 off 88 deliveries, including six boundaries and seven sixes.

George Balderson also played a vital innings, contributing 70 runs off 48 balls with five boundaries and four sixes.

Skipper Marcus Harris, Harry Singh and Arav Shetty added valuable contributions with scores of 32, 33 and 27 respectively.

Yorkshire comfortably chased down the target, reaching 295-3 in 46.5 overs.

Imam’s match-winning century was the highlight, as he scored a brilliant 117 off 124 deliveries, featuring ten boundaries and five sixes.

He received strong support from William Luxton, who contributed a crucial 77 runs off 63 balls.

Additionally, a 74-run partnership between James Wharton and Matthew Revis sealed the victory, with Wharton remaining unbeaten on 41 off 46 deliveries and Revis scoring 41 off 36 balls.

With this win, Yorkshire tops Group B with three wins from three matches, earning 12 points and boasting a net run rate of +2.219. Their next match is scheduled against Somerset at the same venue on August 14.

For the unversed, the left-handed Imam-ul-Haq is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, amassing 331 runs in three matches, including two centuries and one fifty, at an impressive average of 110.33 and a strike rate of 98.21.