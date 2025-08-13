Jayden Seales breaks Franklyn Rose’s long-standing ODI record against Pakistan

The collage of photos shows West Indies pacer Jayden Seales (left) and former fast bowler Franklyn Rose. - AFP

TAROUBA: West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales delivered a stunning performance on Tuesday, shattering a long-standing ODI bowling record held by former pacer Franklyn Rose against Pakistan.

Seales’ match-winning figures of 6/18 in just 7.2 overs not only secured a commanding victory in the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy but also helped West Indies clinch the series, ending a 34-year drought since their last bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan.

Seales’ extraordinary spell is now the best bowling performance by a West Indies bowler against Pakistan in ODI cricket history, surpassing Rose’s previous record of 5/23 in 10 overs, which included a maiden over.

This historic win marks West Indies’ first ODI series triumph over Pakistan after suffering defeat in 10 consecutive series encounters. The milestone victory is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for West Indies cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan.

That series, led by legendary captains Richie Richardson and Imran Khan, ended 2-0 in favor of the visitors, with the second ODI resulting in a rare tie.

Pakistan’s white-ball tour of the West Indies was fruitful for both teams, as Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1 under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha.

However, the hosts dominated the 50-over format to claim the ODI series convincingly.

In the series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant 120 off 94 balls, hitting 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves played a vital supporting role with 43 runs off 24 deliveries, sharing a 110-run partnership with Hope. Contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) helped strengthen the total.

In response, Pakistan’s batting line-up collapsed dramatically, being bowled out for just 92 runs in 29.2 overs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha was the top scorer with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 23.

Hasan Nawaz added 13 runs, but Pakistan’s top order struggled severely—openers Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed were all dismissed without scoring.