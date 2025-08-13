West Indies record biggest run margin win over Pakistan in third ODI

West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 12, 2025. – AFP

TAROUBA: West Indies on Tuesday achieved yet another historic feat on Tuesday after ending a 34-year-long wait to claim the three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The Caribbean side sealed the series with a commanding victory in the final match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

This emphatic win marks West Indies’ largest victory over Pakistan by runs in ODI cricket, as they bowled out the visitors for just 92 runs and won the third ODI by a massive 202-run margin — their biggest-ever against Pakistan.

The previous highest margin was a 150-run victory, also against Pakistan, at Christchurch in 2015.

West Indies’ Largest ODI Victory Margins Against Pakistan:

202 runs – Tarouba, 2025

150 runs – Christchurch, 2015

133 runs – Sydney, 1992

124 runs – Durban, 1993

110 runs – Sharjah, 2002

This triumph also marked West Indies’ first ODI series win over Pakistan after suffering defeat in 10 consecutive series. It is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for West Indies cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan.

That series, led by legendary captains Richie Richardson and Imran Khan, ended 2-0 in favor of the visitors, with the second ODI resulting in a tie.

Pakistan’s white-ball tour of the West Indies proved fruitful for both sides, as Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha.

However, the hosts dominated the 50-over format to win the ODI series convincingly.

In the series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294 for 6 in their 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant innings of 120 runs off 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves provided crucial support, scoring 43 runs off 24 deliveries, as the duo shared a 110-run partnership. Contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) further bolstered the total.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed dramatically, being bowled out for just 92 runs in 29.2 overs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha was the top scorer with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 23.

Hasan Nawaz added 13 runs, but the top order struggled severely, with opener Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed all dismissed without scoring.