Moses Itauma targets dominant victory over Dillian Whyte

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma

Moses Itauma targets a dominant victory over Dillian Whyte on August 16, and he is confident that it would open the doors for a title shot against Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Tuesday.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout. The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

During an interview, Itauma showed respect for Whyte and said that he has to box according to a game plan and if he does, the match would not take long to end in his favour.

"Dillian is a big name, good opposition. It's for me to go in there and do the job. I've got to box to a game plan. If I box to the game plan, it shouldn't be a long night," Itauma said.

"This is my first headline show, it's in Saudi Arabia against Dillian Whyte and I'm only 20 years old.

"Just having that comes with pressure, but I love a bit of pressure. I acknowledge it, but I don't feel it. I know it's there, but I don't let it sink in - only because it does me no favours. I'm ready to perform Saturday night."

Moses Itauma further stated that if he succeeded in the upcoming fight, it would open the gate for a bout against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

"One day, inshallah. I'm learning my Arabic since I've been out in Saudi!” he added.

"I think it will happen. I think Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel do deserve the opportunity to fight for those belts. But you don't get what you deserve nowadays, you get what you negotiate for.

"If I am able to beat Dillian Whyte in good fashion, and I'm already ranked No 1 with the WBO, so I do feel I'll be in a position to fight him."

Dillian Whyte has been in and out of the ring in recent years after testing positive for a banned substance, which was later linked to a contaminated supplement, which eventually allowed him to fight again.

Thereafter, Whyte defeated Christian Hammer in March 2024 and stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in seven rounds before missing a fight against Joe Joyce due to injury earlier in 2025.

Whyte has won 31 of 34 pro fights and has also fought the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.