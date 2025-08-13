West Indies break 34-year-old jinx with ODI series victory over Pakistan

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales celebrates with his team after taking a wicket during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 12, 2025. – AFP

TRINIDAD: The West Indies finally broke a 34-year-long jinx by securing a memorable 2-1 victory in the ODI series against Pakistan.

The decisive win came in the third and final match held on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

This triumph marked the Caribbean side’s first ODI series win over Pakistan after suffering defeat in 10 consecutive series. It is being celebrated as a landmark achievement for West Indies cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan.

That series was led by legendary captains Richie Richardson and Imran Khan, with the West Indies clinching the series 2-0, while the second ODI ended in a tie.

Pakistan’s white-ball tour of the West Indies proved fruitful for both sides, with Pakistan taking the three-match T20I series 2-1 under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, while the hosts dominated the 50-over format.

In the series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294-6 in their 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant innings of 120 runs off 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves played a crucial supporting role, scoring 43 runs off 24 deliveries, as the pair put together a 110-run partnership. Contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) further bolstered the total.

In response, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed, being bowled out for just 92 in 29.2 overs, losing the match by 202 runs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha was the top scorer with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained not out with 23 runs.

Hasan Nawaz added 13 runs, but the top order struggled badly, with opener Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed all dismissed without scoring.