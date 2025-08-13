Mohammad Rizwan bags unwanted first during third ODI against West Indies

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks off the field after being dismissed by West Indies' Jayden Seals (not pictured) during their third ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 12, 2025. — AFP

TAROUBA: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday, bagged an unwanted record after being dismissed for a duck in the third and final ODI against West Indies here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Rizwan, who walked out to bat at number four, with Pakistan reeling at 8/2 in 2.4 overs, misjudged an in-swinging delivery from Jayden Seales, which seamed back and brushed the off-stump.

The ball made sufficient contact with the stump to dislodge the bails as Rizwan walked back for a golden duck, which was his first in the format.

Overall, it was Rizwan’s third duck in his ODI career, having been previously dismissed without scoring against Australia and South Africa in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The wicketkeeper also moved to joint 59th on the list of Pakistan batters with most ducks in ODIs, led by star all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

His dismissal further restricted Pakistan to 8/3 in 2.5 overs while chasing a daunting 295-run target.

Following his departure, star batter Babar Azam added 15 runs for the fourth wicket with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, until falling victim to momentum-filled Seales, resulting in the touring side slipping further to 23/4.

Agha was then joined by in-form Hasan Nawaz in the middle, and the duo has thus far put together 27 runs during their unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership, lifting Pakistan to 50/4 in 17 overs when this story was filed.

Put into bat first, West Indies registered a formidable total of 294/6 on the board, courtesy of a sensational sixth-wicket partnership between captain Shai Hope and all-rounder Justin Greaves.

The duo recovered West Indies from 184/6 in 41.2 overs by adding 110 runs off just 50 deliveries.

Hope top-scored for the home side with an unbeaten 120 off 94 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and five sixes, while Greaves made 43 not out from 24 balls.

Besides them, middle-order batter Roston Chase (36) and opener Evin Lewis (37) made notable contributions.