Shai Hope achieves major landmark with century against Pakistan in third ODI

West Indies' Shai Hope walks back after scoring a century in their third ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 12, 2025. — AFP

TAROUBA: Wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope on Tuesday, added another feather to his cap as he became the third-leading century scorer for West Indies in ODI cricket.

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone during West Indies’ third ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where he scored an unbeaten 120 off deliveries, studded with 10 fours and five sixes.

The century marked his 18th in the format, propelling him past former opening batter Desmond Leo Haynes, who had 17 tons to his name in ODIs.

Hope also moved one century away from batting great Brian Lara’s tally of 19, who is second on the list, led by Chris Gayle with 25 tons.

Most ODI centuries for West Indies

Chris Gayle – 25 centuries in 291 innings Brian Lara – 19 centuries in 285 innings Shai Hope – 18 centuries in 137 innings Desmond Haynes – 17 centuries in 237 innings Cuthbert Greenidge – 11 centuries in 127 innings

His record-breaking knock, coupled with all-rounder Justin Greaves’s blistering cameo at the backend, lifted West Indies to a massive total of 294/6 against Pakistan in the aforementioned fixture.

The home side had been reduced to 184/6 in 41.2 overs before Hope and Greaves turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting, scoring 110 runs from just 50 deliveries.

Hope dominated the crucial partnership, contributing 60 off just 26 deliveries, while Greaves made 43 off 24 balls.

Besides them, middle-order batter Roston Chase (36) and opener Evin Lewis (37) made notable contributions in leading West Indies to a formidable total.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah bagged two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub made one scalp apiece.