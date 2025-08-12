Sadia Iqbal dethroned as top-ranked T20I bowler

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal during a nets session at The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford on May 28, 2024. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has been replaced by Australia’s Annabel Sutherland at the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I bowling rankings.

Iqbal, who secured the top spot in May this year, had a lean series against Ireland earlier this month, where she could pick up three wickets in as many matches.

The decline in form resulted in her slipping to joint-second, alongside India’s Deepti Sharma, with both levelled at 732 rating points.

As a result, Sutherland, who did not feature in the format since March this year, retained her rating points of 736, sufficient to take the lead.

For the unversed, this was Sadia Iqbal’s second stint as the top-ranked T20I bowler, having previously held the position briefly during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Orla Prendergast, who played a pivotal role in leading Ireland to a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan, surged to new highs in both batting and all-rounder rankings.

Prendergast scored 144 runs in three matches, besides taking four wickets and was thus adjudged the Player of the Series.

Her efforts also helped her jump eight places to 19th in the batting rankings and to sixth in the allrounder rankings - both career-best positions.

Her teammates Laura Delany and Rebecca Stokell also made gains, climbing up to joint 50th and 77th, respectively, in the batting rankings.

Pakistan’s Muneeba Ali (32nd), who scored a match-winning century in the third T20I, alongside skipper Fatima Sana (59th), also made notable strides.