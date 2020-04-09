IPL 2020 could suffer loss of $546m if scrapped due to coronavirus

Photo: AFP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will face staggering losses of up to $546 million if the T20 tournament is called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, India Today reported.

The publication broke down the IPL’s finances and outlined that Star India, which holds the event's TV and digital rights, will face a loss of $425m, which would add to the $158m loss from last year.

Furthermore, its title sponsor VIVO bought the rights for a five-year-period for a whopping $260m and so the cancellation could mean losses to the tune of $52m.

In addition to that, central sponsorship losses will amount to $26m, thus totaling the losses to approximately $546m.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that players, including Virat Kohli, will lose out on big bucks amounting to millions in the event that tournament cancels or foreign players’ respective boards deny permission.

However organisers have been adamant over cancelling the tournament and have been looking for multiple options of hosting a shortened version at a later time period.

