Everton sign Grealish on season-long loan from Manchester City

English midfielder Jack Grealish poses for a photo after joining Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City. — X/@Everton

LIVERPOOL: Everton have signed English midfielder Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City, both clubs announced on Tuesday.



Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for £100 million four years ago, has seen a dip in his playing minutes in the previous season sparking his transfer rumours.

The England international made just seven starts in the 2024/25 campaign for City and was not included in the recent Club World Cup squad.

Everton boss David Moyes is a big fan of Grealish, who turns 30 next month.

According to media reports, Everton, who finished 13th last season, had an option to make the transfer permanent for 50 million pounds at the end of the loan period.

Grealish's current weekly wages have been put at 300,000 pounds.

Everton announced that Grealish would wear the number 18, the same number worn by past club greats Paul Gascoigne and Wayne Rooney.

Grealish, in a statement, said that he is delighted to join Everton and praised the club as great.

"I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton. It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans," Grealish said in a statement.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go."

The 29-year-old is aiming at next year's FIFA World Cup and is in urgent need of game time. He was also omitted from England's 2024 European Championship squad.

Moyes reflected on the signing of Gealish, saying he thinks the Englishman is joining the club at the right time.

"I think we're getting him at a good time because he's experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we're all fully aware of the levels he's capable of performing to," Moyes said.

"I know Jack's ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season."

Grealish scored 17 goals for City in 157 appearances, and the ex-Aston Villa attacker was an important part of the club, which won the Treble in 2023 as he was instrumental in their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup triumphs.

Grealish could be part of Everton in the club’s opening match against Leeds United in the Premier League on August 18.