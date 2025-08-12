Cormier raises questions over Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio

Charles Oliveira reacts for his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Center in Houston on May 15, 2021. — Reuters

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has raised questions over Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria, international media reported on Tuesday.



Oliveira is a legend and fan favourite, with fans constantly praising his skills and achievements, including capturing the UFC lightweight championship.

However, in his last outing, the Brazilian was defeated by Spain’s Topuria at UFC 317 in June with a stunning first-round knockout.

The defeat was certainly one of the low points of Charles’ career, but despite that, he has decided to make a comeback and will fight lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio.

But former MMA fighter Cormier believes it is too early for Charles Oliveira to return to the Octagon.

“Anytime ‘Do Bronx’ fights, I get excited. The world gets excited. It’s fun. But then you start to digest the idea that Charles Oliveira last month got knocked out bad by Ilia Topuria,” Cormier said.

“Everybody likes Charles Oliveira. We all do. He’s a nice guy, he’s a tremendous fighter, he has done so many great, fun things. But then you wonder why so soon?

“That was my thought once I calmed down from the excitement of, oh my goodness, Charles Oliveira is fighting again against Rafael Fiziev. It’s going to be a barnburner because both of these guys are great strikers.”

Cormier gave his example of losing to Jon Jones and then rejecting a fight.

“I remember in 2017, I fought Jon Jones. I got knocked out in Anaheim. I got a fight offer right after, and I just said, ‘Nah, I need to let my brain heal. I’ve got to let my mind settle after going out like that.’" Cormier added.

“I knew that for me, to go back and fight that soon, it would not have gone well. So I waited to make sure that I was healthy, and that my brain was back OK before I stepped back into the Octagon.”