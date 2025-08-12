Arshad Nadeem returns after surgery in England as World Athletics looms

Pakistan's Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (left) and national cricketer Sidra Amin at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on August 12, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem reached here on Tuesday after undergoing a successful surgery in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the details, the star athlete checked in at the Lahore International Airport on Tuesday evening and also met national women's cricketer Sidra Amin upon return.

Nadeem successfully underwent a procedural muscle surgery in Cambridge, UK, last month, which marked a crucial step in his recovery from a calf muscle injury that recently forced him to withdraw from an international event in Switzerland.

According to medical sources, doctors discovered partial damage to the muscles in Nadeem’s calf, which required surgical intervention.

Following the surgery, Nadeem completed his rehabilitation under the supervision of renowned Dr. Ali Bajwa in London and eventually returned here.

The 28-year-old will now begin training for the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place in Japan in September.

Last week, Arshad Nadeem began light training as part of his rehabilitation process and appealed to the nation for a speedy recovery and an impressive performance at the global event.

“As you all know, I had a calf injury and thus underwent a minor surgery for that. By the grace of Almighty Allah, it is much better, and the physio also said that I have started to attain fitness,” said Nadeem in a video message.

“So, next is the World Athletics Championship in Japan, and I hope that I will perform well there by the grace of your prayers.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, I have also started throwing lightly today, so the feeling is great.”