Pundit provides formula to Verstappen to avoid denting his F1 legacy

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the race at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 29, 2025. — Reuters

Racing driver and pundit Alex Brundle has provided a formula to Max Verstappen to avoid denting his F1 legacy at Red Bull, international media reported on Tuesday.



Verstappen has struggled so far this Formula 1 season, and his hopes of winning a fifth straight championship are slim as he is third with 187 points in the current F1 driver standings, behind a dominant McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (284 points) and Lando Norris (275).

Verstappen has two wins and five podium finishes this season.

Brundle has explained what Verstappen needs to do for the remaining season to avoid denting his F1 legacy at Red Bull.

“The legend of Max Verstappen is definitely slightly dented then in comparison to him being out front, clearly outperforming a Red Bull which is super tricky to drive or delivering the full potential of a Red Bull and then delivering race results where he’s like slipping it by Piastri in Imola and being able to lead races in a really difficult car, Brundle said.

“So he still needs to be that problem, even though he knows he’s not going to win the championship now.”

Max Verstappen has confirmed his stay at Red Bull for the 2026 season, ending the rumours about his future.

According to reports, an exit clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract would have allowed him to exit at the end of 2025 if he were fourth or lower in the title race of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028.