Legendary French guard Nando de Colo hints at retirement

An undated photo of French guard Nando de Colo. — Instagram/nandodecolo

Legendary French guard Nando de Colo on Monday said that the 2025–26 season might be his last, international media reported on Tuesday.



The 38-year-old French guard has made his name in the EuroLeague with impressive performances throughout and is considered a legend, but we may not get a chance to see him playing after this year's campaign.

De Colo is the second all-time leading scorer in EuroLeague history with 4,849 points. He is also the competition’s all-time leader in Performance Index Rating (PIR) with 5,473.

He won the EuroLeague MVP award in 2016 and has lifted the EuroLeague trophy two times. His legacy in European basketball is unquestionable.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Nando de Colo hinted that this might be his final campaign.

"To be honest, is this my last year… maybe," De Colo said.

"I’m at the end of my contract with ASVEL; I’ve been with the club for four years now. I’ve always tried to find projects that had continuity, and that hasn’t necessarily been the case here.

"I’m trying to focus on the present moment, enjoy myself, but somewhere in the back of my mind, it could be the last (season). We’ll see how the season develops.”

The legend has also won two Olympic silver medals, a bronze in the 2019 World Cup and three EuroBasket medals, including his lone gold in 2013 with the French national team.

De Colo also played in the US for two years, representing the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA from 2012 to 2014.