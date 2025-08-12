Pakistan Shaheens invited to watch second Australia-South Africa T20I in Darwin

Pakistan Shaheens' Khawaja Nafay (left) and Ubaid Shah watch the second T20I between Australia and South Africa at the Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 12, 2025. — Reporter

DARWIN: Several members of the Pakistan Shaheens squad witnessed the high-scoring second T20I between Australia and South Africa here at the Marrara Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the details, three Pakistan Shaheens players, including Khawaja Nafay and Ubaid Shah, accompanied by the support staff, were in the stands to watch the recently-concluded fixture on the invitation of the Northern Territory (NT) Cricket.

The Shaheens squad is here to participate in the Top End T20 Series, scheduled to run from August 14 to 24.

They will start their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on the opening day of the multi-lateral series, while their training camp is scheduled here at the TIO Stadium on Wednesday.

Following their campaign opener, the Shaheens will take on Scorchers on August 16 and Renegades on August 18 at TIO Stadium.

They will then face Kingsmen on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22 at the DXC Arena. The semi-finals and final are scheduled for August 24.

Pakistan Shaheens’ 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (c), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio)

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures:

14 Aug vs Bangladesh ‘A’, TIO Stadium 16 Aug vs Scorchers, TIO Stadium 18 Aug vs Renegades, TIO Stadium 19 Aug vs Kingsmen, DXC Arena 20 Aug vs Strikers, DXC Arena 22 Aug vs Nepal, DXC Arena 24 Aug Semi-finals and final