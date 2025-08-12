Jack Draper provides major update on injury

Jack Draper celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S at Queen's Club in London on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

Jack Draper said that he is in a great place personally and tennis-wise after fixing his arm and looking forward to going out to the US Open, international media reported on Tuesday.



Draper suffered an arm injury, due to which he missed the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, hoping to be fully fit for the US Open.

The British No. 1 last played in Wimbledon, where he lost to Marin Cilic in the second round.

Draper said that he was advised to take a break, he chilled in, took his mind off tennis and then worked on his fitness during that time and is now feeling good.

“The doctors and my team advised me that I’d need to take some time out. I had a few days off, so I chilled and took my mind off tennis. Then I was really motivated to come back and do a really good fitness block and work myself hard physically to make some good gains," Draper said.

Jack Draper added that he is now back to tennis after taking care of his arm.

He said that it was disappointing to miss two events, but it was a productive time for him to reflect on things, and now he is ready for the US Open.

“I got back to my tennis slowly to protect my arm, but it’s been a really productive few weeks now. It was disappointing to miss Toronto and Cincinnati, but I think it’s been a good period for me to reflect on things and improve,” The Briton stated.

“I’m really looking forward to going out to the US Open, and I’m in a great place personally and tennis-wise. I feel refreshed, motivated, and I can’t wait to get back out there."