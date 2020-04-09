Shoaib Akhtar floats Pak-India series to fund coronavirus relief efforts

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday suggested that Pakistan and India play a three-match ODI series in a bid to raise funds for both countries, which are struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Press Trust of India reported.

Akhtar reasoned that the series would benefit both the sides as their long-time rivalry will give cricket-starved fans something to cheer about and attract massive viewership.

"If Virat (Kohli) scores a hundred, we will be happy, and if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field," he said.

"You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic."

He further said that the two countries could battle it out in the hypothetical series on neutral venue.

"Maybe not now, but when things start improving, the games could be organised at a neutral location such as Dubai. Chartered flights could be arranged and the matches could he held.

"It could even lead to resumption of bilateral cricketing ties and relations of both countries might improve diplomatically. You never know," he said.

