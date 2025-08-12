Jaron Ennis to make super welterweight debut against Lima

An undated picture of Former welterweight champion Jaron Ennis. — Instagram/ jaronennis

PHILADEPHIA: Former welterweight champion Jaron Ennis is scheduled to make his debut in super welterweight against Uisma Lima in a WBA title eliminator on October 11 at Wells Fargo Centre, Matchroom Boxing announced on Monday.

Ennis won the WBA and IBF welterweight belts after demolishing Eimantas Stanionis in the sixth round in April. He is returning to his hometown to try a new weight class instead of defending his titles.

Ennis has decided to move up to 154 pounds after signing a multi-year extension with Matchroom Boxing.

Ennis explained that he is one of the best in the world, and these guys can not harm him and said that his journey continues.

"They can say what they want it don't make me a difference. These dudes can't tie my shoes. I'm the best in the world and they know it. I want all the big names and belts -- the tour continues," Ennis said.

The opposition is also strong, as Lima, an Angolan fighter residing in Portugal, is currently riding a four-fight winning streak and last lost by unanimous decision against Aaron McKenna in 2023.

Lima added that he is excited for the greatest fight of his career and believes in his self and aims to win against Ennis.

"I am very excited to be taking on the biggest challenge of my life against a legit, world-level fighter in Ennis. I believe in myself ... we will be coming to war. Please don't take me lightly, Boots, as I am coming to win," Lima said.