Jannik Sinner triumphs over Gabriel Diallo to reach last 16

Jannik Sinner (ITA) returns a shot against Gabriel Diallo (CAN) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 11, 2025. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner beats Canadian Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) to reach the last 16 of the Cincinnati Open here at P&G Centre Court on Monday.

The game halted due to a fire alarm, with the sound and lights flashing in the second game of the second set, but both players decided to play after having a short break.

Sinner was composed and had a clear intention to win the game. He dominated from the beginning; he just managed to keep Diallo quiet and closed the first set with 6-2.

The Canadian, on his comeback, played aggressively but did not manage to overcome the class that Sinner has. Sinner closed the match to reach the fourth round with a dominant victory.

The Italian has stretched his winning streak on hardcourts to 23 matches.

Following his triumph, Sinner cited that the match was difficult and mentioned that he struggled a bit against big servers. He added that he needs to play tough matches like this one ahead of the US Open.

"It was a very difficult day at the office," Sinner said.

"You have to find the balance against these big servers. I struggled with that at times today.

"But I need tough matches like this, I'm happy I got one before the [US Open] Grand Slam."

Sinner will next face French qualifier Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has already won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.