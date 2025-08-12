Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies in third ODI

West Indies captain Shai Hope (second from right) flips the coin as Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (second from left) looks on at the toss for their first ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on August 8, 2025. — Cricket West Indies. - Cricket West Indies

TAROUBA: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final ODI of the three-match series against West Indies here at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Both Pakistan and the West Indies made one change each to their lineups. Pakistan included Naseem Shah in place of Shaheen Afridi, while Jediah Blades was replaced by Romario Shepherd for the hosts.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C/WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and West Indies have faced each other 139 times in the 50-over format, with the latter holding a dominant record of 72 victories, while the Green Shirts have won 64 matches.

Matches: 139

West Indies: 72

Pakistan: 64

Tied: 3

FORM GUIDE

Despite dominating the overall head-to-head record, the West Indies will aim to win the crucial third and final ODI to end their 34-year drought against Pakistan, having struggled in recent bilateral series, with their last victory dating back to 1991.

Pakistan will look to conclude the Caribbean tour on a winning note having won the three-match T20I as their previous fifty-over format tour against New Zealand resulted in white-wash defeat with 3-0.

West Indies: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, L