Joao Pedro explains how he adjusted to Chelsea

Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their second goal at Stamford Bridge in London on August 8, 2025. — Reuters

Joao Pedro said that a long time in one league made it easier for him to adjust to Chelsea, international media reported on Tuesday.



Pedro moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea in a deal worth £60m in June.

He made his debut in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and impressed everyone there, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over his former club Fluminense in the semi-final, before helping his team become champion with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Speaking in an interview, Pedro stated that he was in continuous contact with his fellow Brazilian Andrey Santos, who also plays for Chelsea and got all the information he needed about the club.

“It was a great moment to meet everyone. Miami felt similar to Brazil, which helped me settle in. I’d been talking to Andrey [Andrey Santos] on Instagram, asking about the team, the club, and he said really good things. So, I’m happy to have joined,” Pedro said.

“I’m a very technical player. I love to score goals. When I was younger, I also played in midfield, so I can provide good passes to my teammates. Overall, I’d say I’m a quality, technical player.”

Joao Pedro further added that it becomes easier to adjust in a team if you move from a club which plays in the same league.

“Spending a long time in one league makes it easier for a player to adapt. For example, moving from my previous club to Chelsea is easier because it’s the same league, just different players,” Pedro added.

“I think once I start training with my new teammates, it will be good. Playing in the league already means it will be easier for me.”