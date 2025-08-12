Star batter switches from New Zealand to Scotland ahead of World Cup League 2

Colin Munro (R) and Tom Bruce of New Zealand celebrate a boundary during the 20/20 International between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on January 6, 2017. - AFP

Former New Zealand cricketer Tom Bruce has officially switched his international allegiance to Scotland and will make his debut for his new team later this month during the Canada leg of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, starting August 27.

The 34-year-old qualifies to represent Scotland through his Edinburgh-born father. He previously featured for a Scotland Development side in 2016 before pursuing his career in New Zealand.

A top-order batter, Bruce has played domestic cricket for Central Districts since 2014 and represented New Zealand in 17 T20Is between 2017 and 2020.

Most recently, he played for Central Districts in the Global Super League in Providence, Guyana.

In a statement released by Cricket Scotland, Bruce expressed his pride and excitement at representing Scotland.

“There's a long Scottish history within my family, and I know they will be incredibly proud that I am representing Scotland on the world stage," Bruce said.

"I was fortunate enough to play for New Zealand five years ago, and I want to continue showcasing my skills on the world stage while helping the Scotland team achieve success. I know this group is capable of great things and can continue to grow as a team,” he added.

Reflecting on his brief involvement with Scotland in 2016, the right-handed batter recalled playing alongside several current squad members and following their progress over the years.

"I was involved briefly in the set-up back in 2016, and it was an awesome experience. I played alongside and against many of the current Scotland players, and it’s been great following their development over the years. I'm looking forward to linking up with them again.

"For me, I want to help the team in any way, shape, or form to play consistent, quality cricket and ultimately secure a place at a World Cup."

Bruce rose to prominence in the 2015–16 Super Smash, scoring 223 runs at a strike rate of 140.25 for Central Districts. His strong performances earned him a place in the New Zealand squad for a T20I series against Bangladesh.

However, success at the highest level proved elusive, as he managed 279 runs at a strike rate of 122.36 from 17 innings, including two half-centuries.

Scotland men’s head coach Doug Watson welcomed Bruce’s addition to the squad.

"I'm very excited about Tom joining the group. Not only is he a world-class cricketer, but he also brings a wealth of experience, having played a lot of 50-over and T20 cricket," Watson said.

"He's going to add massive value both on and off the field in the years ahead. I’m looking forward to getting him into the group, and I’m sure he’ll fit in perfectly," he added.