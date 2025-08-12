Dewald Brevis shatters Faf du Plessis’ 10-year-old T20I record

The collage of photos shows South Africa's middle-order batter Dewald Brevis (Left) and former captain Faf du Plessis. - AFP

DARWIN: South Africa’s middle-order batter Dewald Brevis on Tuesday broke a decade-old record held by former captain Faf du Plessis during the second T20I against Australia at the Marrara Stadium.

Brevis played a scintillating knock of an unbeaten 125 runs, surpassing du Plessis’ record for the highest individual score by a South African in T20 Internationals.

Du Plessis had set the previous mark in 2015, scoring 119 off 56 balls with 11 fours and five sixes against the West Indies in Johannesburg.

Highest Individual Run-Scores For South Africa in T20Is:

Player Runs Opposition Ground Date Dewald Brevis 125* Australia Darwin 12th August, 2025 Faf du Plessis 119 West Indies Johannesburg 11th January, 2015 Richard Levi 117* New Zealand Hamilton 19th February, 2012 Reeza Hendricks 117 Pakistan Centurion 13th December, 2024 Morne van Wyk 114* West Indies Durban 14th January, 2015

In Tuesday’s encounter, the 22-year-old Brevis led South Africa’s charge after Australia posted 218-7. His innings, featuring 12 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 223.21, kept the Proteas in contention.

Tristan Stubbs contributed 31 off 22 deliveries, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled to provide substantial support.

When this report was filed, Australia were 42 for 2 after four overs, having lost key wickets of Travis Head for five and Cameron Green for nine, with skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David at the crease.

For the unversed, Australia lead the three-match T20I series 1-0. In the opening match, the hosts successfully defended a total of 179, restricting South Africa to 161 for 9 to secure a 17-run win.

Australia-South Africa playing XI for second T20I:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood