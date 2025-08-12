PSG signs Illia Zabarnyi on five-year deal from Bournemouth

An undated picture of centre-back Illia Zabarnyi. — Reuters

Centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, the first Ukrainian to join the French club, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, the transfer fee is worth around 63 million euros ($73 million).

The Ukrainian international was termed the key player for Bournemouth's defensive lineup as he made 36 appearances to achieve a positive goal difference in a Premier League campaign for the first time last season, finishing in ninth position.

Following his signing, Zabarnyi said that he is happy to join PSG as they are the best in the world and acknowledged that he will give his best.

"I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project. I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I'm looking forward to making my debut and meeting the fans," Zabarnyi said in a statement.

The Ukrainian made his debut for his hometown club, Dynamo Kyiv and then joined Bournemouth in 2023.

The PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, showed satisfaction after signing Zabarnyi in their squad. He mentioned that the player has great potential and will contribute to long-term plans.

"We're delighted to continue the strengthening of our squad with the signature of Illia Zabarnyi. Illia is a talented international player and a great professional. He will make a major contribution to everything that we are building long-term at Paris Saint-Germain," Al-Khelaifi said.

Ligue 1 and the Champions League winners PSG face Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.