Pakistan likely to hold training camp in UAE ahead of tri-series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to organise the national team's training camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the tri-nation T20 series featuring Afghanistan and the UAE, sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the camp is expected to begin on August 22 and will help the men in green acclimatise to local conditions.

The Green Shirts will compete in two back-to-back events in the UAE — the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025 in September.

The triangular series is scheduled to kick off on August 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will run until September 7. Pakistan will open their campaign against Afghanistan on August 29 at 7:00 PM local time.

In the aforementioned series, each team will face the others twice, with the top two sides qualifying for the final on September 7.

Sources also suggest that two to three changes could be made to the squad for the triangular tournament, while a full-strength lineup is expected for the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup 2025, to be contested in the T20I format, will take place in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The tournament had been in doubt due to a standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but was confirmed after recent developments.

The participating teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman, and the host nation UAE. They have been divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Four stage.

The opening match of the group stage will be played on September 9, with Afghanistan and Hong Kong facing off in Dubai. The much-anticipated Pakistan vs India clash is scheduled for September 14.