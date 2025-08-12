An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is determined to join Liverpool this summer, British media reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Sweden striker is aiming to join the Reds before the deadline closes on September 1.

The Premier League champions' offer, worth £110m plus add-ons for Isak, was rejected by Newcastle on August 1, with Liverpool subsequently stating that they were ready to explore other options.

Newcastle forward was reportedly told to train alone last week amid uncertainty over his future.

Magpies’ manager Eddie Howe also previously said that everything is in play when it comes to Isak's future, but did not include him in his plans.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the situation, Isak is likely to miss Newcastle's Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Sweden international was also dropped from Howe's 30-man squad for the side’s pre-season tour of Asia, citing a ‘minor thigh injury’.

Alexander Isak, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.

Isak has three years remaining on his contract with Newcastle, but the Magpies have now started looking for potential replacements in case of his departure. Although the club have failed with several moves for strikers this summer.

However, Magpies are still active in the market and are trying to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, who left the Bees' pre-season camp in Portugal in July because of his desire to join Newcastle.

The 28-year-old joined first-team training the previous week, but the chances are still there.