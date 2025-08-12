'Act as helper of Pakistan cricket, not as father figure’: Basit Ali tells Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has lashed out at the national team’s white-ball head coach, Mike Hesson, over what he termed unnecessary changes to the playing XI during the West Indies ODI series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit said Hesson should focus on assisting Pakistan cricket rather than acting like a “father figure” who constantly alters the lineup.

“In my opinion, our head coach, Mike Hesson, should act as a helper for Pakistan cricket, not as a father figure making changes every time — sometimes two, sometimes three — just like at Islamabad United. And do you know what the answer will be? ‘We’re building a team for big events,’” he remarked.

Basit stressed that frequent and unnecessary changes in the lineup disrupt team cohesion and damage player morale, arguing that such an approach prevents players from settling into their roles and delivering consistent performances at the highest level.

“The real issue in Pakistan’s team is the lack of confidence. If you don’t give players confidence and keep making changes like this, then I think they’ll only perform well against a team like Kathmandu," he said.

"At the international level, self-belief and confidence are essential — and that’s exactly what’s missing,” he added.

The 54-year-old also criticised the team’s batting coach, pointing out the lack of technical guidance being provided to players.

“Saim Ayub — batting coach, look at his backlift and work on it. Don’t just make Babar, Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, and Saim do knocking practice. Knocking doesn’t make you a batting coach — point out their technical flaws,” he said.

He further explained that Abdullah Shafique needed specific instructions on shot selection.

“Explain to Abdullah that balls at shoulder height are for the pull shot, and balls above the head are for the hook shot — but he even tries to pull those above the head. These are the things you need to teach — which ball to pull and which to hook,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the all-important third and final ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, with the series finely poised at 1-1.

In the ongoing series, Pakistan claimed the opening ODI with a comfortable five-wicket win.

Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for 280, with Evin Lewis (60 off 62), captain Shai Hope (55 off 77), and Roston Chase (53 off 54) leading the scoring.

Pakistan chased down the target in 48.5 overs, courtesy of a 104-run partnership between debutant Hassan Nawaz (63* off 54) and Hussain Talat (41 off 37). Mohammad Rizwan scored 53 off 69, while Babar Azam added 47 off 64.

The second ODI, reduced to 35 overs per side due to rain, went in the hosts’ favour.

Pakistan, batting first, managed 171-7 in 37 overs (revised from 50), with Hassan Nawaz again starring with 36* off 30. Saim Ayub (23), Abdullah Shafique (26), and Talat (31 off 32) also contributed.

West Indies chased the revised target of 181 in 33.2 overs, led by Chase (49 off 47) and Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 33). Hope scored 32 off 35, while Justin Greaves added 26 off 31.