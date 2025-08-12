Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis passes away during World Games

An undated picture of Italian orienteer Mattia Debertolis. — Reuters

CHENGDU: Italian orienteer Mattia Debertolis tragically died after collapsing during the World Games in China last week, event organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a report, Debertolis was found unconscious during the men’s middle-distance orienteering competition held last Friday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Despite the swift response and professional care provided at one of China’s leading medical institutions, Debertolis sadly passed away on 12 August 2025.

The International World Games Association, along with other officials overseeing the event, expressed their deep sorrow over the athlete’s untimely death.

“Despite receiving immediate expert medical care, he passed away,” the organisers said in an official statement.

Orienteering is a challenging outdoor navigation sport in which competitors use a map and compass to navigate unfamiliar terrain as quickly as possible, racing against the clock.

The sport combines intense physical activity with sharp map-reading and problem-solving skills, requiring both endurance and mental agility.

Officials have not yet released the exact cause of Debertolis’s death, pending further investigation.

The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) paid tribute to Debertolis, noting that he had competed in multiple World Championships and World Cup events.

They described him as a respected and honored athlete. In addition to his sporting achievements, Debertolis was also an accomplished civil engineer. He was pursuing a PhD at the University of Stockholm, where he lived and competed for the orienteering club IFK Lidingo.

The city of Chengdu in central China is currently hosting the 12th edition of the World Games, a multi-sport event that features less mainstream sports and disciplines not included in the Olympic program.