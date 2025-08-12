Sabalenka beats Raducanu in thriller to reach Cincinnati Open round of 16

Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot against Emma Raducanu (GBR) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 11, 2025. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu in a thrilling 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) victory to keep her Cincinnati Open title defense on track and to qualify for the round of 16 here at the P&G Center Court on Monday.

Sabalenka started the match with great energy, similar to her performance at Wimbledon last month. Both players then delivered another epic encounter.

The match concluded after a marathon 13-deuce game, with the Belarusian eventually clinching victory after three hours and nine minutes on court.

Sabalenka relied on her signature powerful serve during critical moments, winning both tiebreaks and bringing her season total to 18, more than any other women’s singles player in the professional era.

Despite the loss, Raducanu appears to be rediscovering her top form just ahead of the US Open later this month, where she won the title in 2021.

Interestingly, the Briton won more total points than Sabalenka, edging her by two points, 125 to 123.

After her triumph, Sabalenka expressed happiness to see Raducanu in good health and noted that Raducanu is improving day by day and returning to her best form. She also praised the British player as an outstanding competitor.

“As I said at Wimbledon, I am really happy to see her healthy, mentally and physically,” Sabalenka said of Raducanu.

“Every time she is improving, and I can see she is getting back to her best. I’m enjoying fighting against her, she is such an incredible player.”

Sabalenka will next face Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the round of 16 on Wednesday.