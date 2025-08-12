Weather update ahead of third West Indies-Pakistan ODI

Grounds staff cover the field due to rain during the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025.

TRINIDAD: The all-important third and final ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, with the series finely poised at 1-1.

Similar to the rain-affected second ODI, which saw 15 overs deducted due to persistent showers, the series decider is also expected to face weather interruptions.

Forecasts suggest intermittent rain throughout the day, potentially causing disruptions for both teams.

According to AccuWeather, Tarouba is expected to remain mostly cloudy, with a high of 33°C and a RealFeel temperature of 40°C.

Light morning rain is likely, followed by brief showers in the afternoon, bringing an estimated 7 mm of precipitation over approximately 2.5 hours.

Winds from the east are predicted at 13 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 33 km/h. The probability of precipitation is 85%, with a 25% chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover is expected at 76%, and the UV index will remain moderate at 5.

The stakes are high as the West Indies look to secure their first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, when they triumphed 2-0 in a three-match series.

In the ongoing series, Pakistan claimed the opening ODI with a comfortable five-wicket win.

Batting first, West Indies were bowled out for 280, with Evin Lewis (60 off 62), captain Shai Hope (55 off 77), and Roston Chase (53 off 54) leading the scoring.

Pakistan chased down the target in 48.5 overs, courtesy of a 104-run partnership between debutant Hassan Nawaz (63* off 54) and Hussain Talat (41 off 37).

Mohammad Rizwan scored 53 off 69, while Babar Azam added 47 off 64.

The second ODI, reduced to 35 overs per side due to rain, went in the hosts’ favour.

Pakistan, batting first, managed 171-7 in 37 overs (revised from 50), with Hassan Nawaz again starring with 36* off 30. Saim Ayub (23), Abdullah Shafique (26), and Talat (31 off 32) also contributed.

West Indies chased the revised target of 181 in 33.2 overs, led by Chase (49 off 47) and Sherfane Rutherford (45 off 33). Hope scored 32 off 35, while Justin Greaves added 26 off 31.