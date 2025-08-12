Clive Lloyd, CWI voice concerns over ICC’s two-tier WTC plan

West Indies' players walks back to the pavilion after their team's victory at the end of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies in the Multan Cricket Stadium of Multan on January 27, 2025. - AFP

The West Indies’ place in the World Test Championship (WTC) could be under threat if the International Cricket Council (ICC) goes ahead with plans for a two-tier system.

Under the proposal, teams would be split into divisions based on performance, and with the Caribbean side finishing eighth out of nine in all three editions so far — and losing all three of their Tests in the current cycle to Australia — they risk being relegated to the lower tier.

The possibility is one that stakeholders in West Indies cricket are taking seriously. Legendary former captain Clive Lloyd has voiced his concerns about “being in that group for a hundred years,” while Cricket West Indies (CWI) officials are determined to ensure their voice is heard in the discussions.

“All of that we have a role to play [in], we have a seat at the table at the ICC,” CWI chief executive Chris Dehring said during a press conference after an emergency meeting in Trinidad on Sunday and Monday.

The meeting followed West Indies’ dramatic collapse for just 27 runs at Sabina Park against Australia.

“We have to just stay abreast as close as possible to all the changes that could happen, position ourselves, hedging our bets so to speak, to make sure we are in there as West Indies cricket no matter which way the wind blows and try to take advantage of it.”

The ICC last month formed a working group, headed by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, to explore ways to improve the WTC ahead of the 2025–2027 cycle.

A two-tier system was a key point of discussion at the ICC’s annual conference in July, with Twose expected to make recommendations to the board in due course.

The idea of a two-division Test structure has been debated for over 15 years, with ICC members split on its merits.

Lloyd, who joined other former greats such as Brian Lara and Viv Richards at the CWI meeting, stressed the need to address the ICC’s revenue distribution model.

He argued that the West Indies’ historical contribution to the game should be acknowledged despite their recent decline.

"We have to look at what's happening at the ICC with the shareout of the money. India, Australia and England get 180 million and West Indies will get 80 million like Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and we are just two years out of being in that group for 100 years," Lloyd said.

"To me, it's not right. We have to stand up. We have to go to the ICC and ask for special dispensation. Because when we were in the ascendancy, and we were playing so well, everyone wanted to play with us.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain also emphasised the importance of fair financial distribution in international cricket, highlighting the West Indies’ role in generating significant revenue for the sport.

"We were playing Australia very often, with England very often, and when we went to Pakistan or India, getting millions of people [to the grounds]. We need to get a better share of the pie, because we were the cash cows for a long time. And we need to get some of that. I am hoping the board follows up on that recommendation where we can be adequately given the money that is needed."