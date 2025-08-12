Brewers stun Pirates for 10th straight win in MLB

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is greeted after hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field on Aug 8, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Brice Turang and Christian Yelich homered, while Jose Quintana delivered a strong six-inning outing as the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a commanding 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB at American Family Field on Monday.

Turang wasted no time giving Milwaukee the lead, launching a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. Yelich then provided the game’s decisive blow in the third inning, belting his 22nd homer of the season to break a 1-1 tie and ignite a four-run rally.

The Brewers, leaders of the National League Central, improved to an MLB-best 74-44 and widened their division lead to 6.5 games over the idle Chicago Cubs.

Quintana (7-4) was sharp throughout, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out three and walking one. The veteran left-hander kept Pittsburgh hitters off balance, retiring 10 of the final 12 batters he faced.

In that decisive third inning, hits from Andrew Vaughn, Sal Frelick and Brandon Lockridge combined with a throwing error, helped produce three more runs after Yelich’s blast.

Milwaukee added to their advantage in the fourth when Isaac Collins doubled and scored on Vaughn’s perfectly placed sacrifice bunt.

The Brewers’ offense collected 11 hits overall, with Yelich, Collins and William Contreras each notching two. Grant Anderson tossed two scoreless innings in relief, and Shelby Miller finished with a perfect ninth.

Pirates starter Andrew Heaney (5-10) lasted only four innings, yielding six runs five earned on nine hits. Pittsburgh’s only run came via Joey Bart’s solo homer in the third.