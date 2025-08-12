BCCI’s plan for Kohli, Sharma’s ODI future revealed: reports

Undated picture of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. — AFP

The ODI future of veteran Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be decided after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, there is no urgency within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make that decision right now, with current planning focused on the shortest format of the game..

The two legends last featured for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, where both made significant contributions to India’s title-winning campaign.

Kohli amassed 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50, while Rohit provided crucial starts, scoring 180 runs in the tournament. India defeated New Zealand in the final to lift the trophy.

However, with Kohli now 36 and Rohit 38, discussions about transitioning to younger players for future World Cups have gained momentum.

Earlier, Indian media reported last week that Kohli and Sharma are reportedly set to retire from ODIs later this year, following their recent retirements from Test and T20 formats.

The veteran duo, who have already stepped away from Tests and T20 internationals, Kohli retiring from Tests in May 2025 and both calling time on their T20I careers after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, continue to represent India in the 50-over format.

According to a report, both players are expected to feature for the last time in their careers during the upcoming ODI series against Australia scheduled for October 2025.

Reports suggest that BCCI does not currently see Kohli and Sharma as part of the core plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Reports claim that to remain in contention for the national ODI squad beyond this series, both players may be required to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, starting December 2025.

This move could effectively push Kohli and Sharma towards announcing their retirement from international cricket after the Australia series.