Warren shines as Yankees down Twins in MLB showdown

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Aug 11, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Will Warren pitched six 2/3 strong innings and the New York Yankees launched four solo home runs to claim a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Warren allowed just three hits and struck out seven, delivering his best and longest outing since May 9.

His only blemishes were solo home runs surrendered to Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach, but he otherwise kept Minnesota’s offense in check, helping the Yankees secure only their third win in 10 games.

The Yankees struck early with a two-out homer by Cody Bellinger in the first inning, his first in 12 games. In the third, Giancarlo Stanton and Ben Rice connected for back to back solo shots off Twins starter Zebby Matthews to push the lead to 3-0.

Stanton’s blast was his 10th in 25 games and the 440th of his career, tying him with Jason Giambi for 44th place on the all-time home run list.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo homer in the eighth, while Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge contributed RBI singles in the seventh. The Yankees have now hit four or more homers in a game 13 times this season.

Matthews pitched five 2/3 innings for Minnesota, allowing three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. The Twins, winners of four of their previous five games, managed only three hits in the loss.

With the win, the Yankees improved to 25-7 in their last 32 regular season meetings against Minnesota. Carlos Rodon is set to start for New York on Tuesday night, while the Twins are expected to go with a bullpen game.