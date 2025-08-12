Schwarber stars as Phillies edge Reds in MLB clash

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber reacts after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Aug 3, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Kyle Schwarber smashed his 42nd home run of the season to cap a four-run, two-out rally in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 in an MLB clash at Great American Ball Park on Monday.

With the victory, the Phillies improved to 69-49, moving 20 games above .500 for the first time this season and extending their winning streak to four games.

The Reds appeared in control early, with starter Andrew Abbott nearly untouchable through seven innings. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and surrendered only four hits entering the eighth.

However, after recording two quick outs in the eighth, Abbott ran into trouble. Edmundo Sosa singled, Weston Wilson doubled to tie the game, and Trea Turner followed with a go-ahead single, aided by an errant throw from Gavin Lux.

Two pitches later, Schwarber crushed a two-run homer off reliever Tony Santillan, putting the game out of reach.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker delivered six strong innings, allowing just one run on six hits. The bullpen trio of Jordan Romano, David Robertson and Orion Kerkering combined to shut down the Reds over the final three frames, with Kerkering earning his third save.

The Reds’ only run came in the first inning on Lux’s RBI single. Lux finished three-for-four but was also involved in costly defensive miscues in the eighth. Abbott, despite the loss, struck out six without issuing a walk over seven 2/3 innings.

The Phillies have now won the first four games of their road trip, strengthening their position in the National League playoff race. Ranger Suarez is set to start for Philadelphia on Tuesday against Cincinnati’s Brady Singer.