Former New Zealand cricketer urges India to include THIS player in Test team

Shreyas Iyer (left), Hardik Pandya (second from left), Rohit Sharma (center), Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 17, 2024. — ICC

CHENNAI: Former New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan on Monday said that India are lacking a seam bowling all rounder like Hardik Pandya in Test cricket, particularly in overseas conditions.

Speaking to media in Chennai during New Zealand women team practice, McMillan said India have quality spin-bowling all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar suited to Asian conditions.

McMillan said India lack a fast-bowling all-rounder capable of succeeding in places like New Zealand, Australia and England.

"In Asian conditions, you need a spin-bowling all-rounder like Jadeja, Washington, or previously R Ashwin. In New Zealand, Australia and England, you need a fast-bowling all-rounder.

"That’s where India are missing a player like Hardik Pandya, who can bowl medium pace and bat lower down the order. For England, Ben Stokes is two players in one," McMillan said.

Speaking on India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill, McMillan praised his leadership on the England tour but noted that mistakes are inevitable in a debut series as skipper.

"He looks a good captain. The first series is very tough. In such a pressure-cooked series, he probably made a few mistakes, but you expect those in his first series. He will get better with experience.

"He is the future, so India will invest in him. He will get to know his team’s game, which I think is really important, and the style of play," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pandya last played a Test match in August 2018, has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and taken 17 wickets at 31.06 in 11 Tests.