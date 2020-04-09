Don't need a lesson from you: Ramiz Raja lashes out at Shoaib Malik

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja on Thursday took offence of a cheeky dig by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Twitter, telling him that he did not need a "tutorial from your of all people" when it comes to retiring with grace.

Raja had opened up the word of words recently by publicly advising Malik and Mohamammad Hafeez—both of whom are in their late 30s but want to play on till the T20 World Cup later this year—to retire with dignity for the sake of Pakistan cricket.



Malik today reacted to Raja's remarks, playfully telling him that he also needs to retire from commentating, implying that his days in the punditry business were numbered too.

"Yes Ramiz Raja Bhai, agreed. Since all three of us are the end of our careers, let’s retire gracefully together. I’ll call and let’s plan this for 2022?," tweeted Malik, adding an emoji and a "jokes" hashtag to lighten up the mood.

Hafeez endorsed Malik's veiled jibe by retweeting his tweet.

Raja, however, failed to see the funny side of it, saying: "Retire gracefully? From what? Speaking my mind on Pakistan cricket? Sticking my neck out for Pakistan cricket ? Wanting Pakistan cricket back at top? No chance .. I won’t be gracefully retiring from that ever, Malik Sahib!

"As for your post-retirement plans, it would be tough to start commentating in 2022 as that would make you my age almost.

"And talking of careers, I don’t need a tutorial from you of all people as history—which is a great teacher—would tell you, I retired while I was the captain of Pakistan team."

Later in the day, Raja claimed that his earlier tweets had been 'mysteriously deleted'. He even inferred that it may have been the doing of Malik's manager who had created Raja's Twitter account and may have had its login details.

However, what he did not realise was that his scathing tweets were still there, but only since they were replies to Malik's tweets, they were not showing up under his Twitter profile's "Tweet" tab.

The tacit allegation of Malik having had something to do with the 'deleted' tweet was swiftly removed when the error was realised.

