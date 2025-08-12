Former Pakistan captain slams standard of West Indies pitches

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) stands on the pitch as Sherfane Rutherford walks during the second ODI against West Indies at Tarouba on August 10, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Monday criticised the quality of pitches in the West Indies, calling them a major reason behind the decline of cricket in the region.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz highlighted that the pitches, particularly in Trinidad, fail to meet international standards and hinder the team’s ability to play competitive cricket.

"I have said before that West Indies pitches, especially in Trinidad, are substandard. This is why West Indies cricket is not progressing," he said.

According to Ramiz, the majority of pitches in the Caribbean are of similar quality and such conditions are never encountered in global tournaments.

He stressed the need for urgent improvements if West Indies cricket is to regain its former stature.

"West Indies need significant improvement in their pitches. In ICC events, you will never find such pitches," he concluded.

For the unversed, the West Indies secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the rain-affected second ODI.

The win, powered by crucial innings from Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford along with important contributions from captain Shai Hope, leveled the series 1-1.

The match was reduced to 35 overs due to rain interruptions. Chasing a target of 181, West Indies got an early scare as Hasan Ali dismissed opener Brandon King for just one run in the second over.

Hasan struck again shortly after to remove Evin Lewis, who scored seven, leaving the hosts struggling at 12-2 inside 3.1 overs.

The West Indies middle order came under pressure after Keacy Carty fell cheaply for 16, handing Abrar Ahmed his first wicket. Sherfane Rutherford then launched an aggressive assault, putting Pakistan’s bowlers under severe pressure.

Abrar conceded 20 runs in Rutherford’s over as the fourth-wicket partnership flourished.

Mohammad Nawaz broke the partnership by dismissing Shai Hope, who made 32 off 35 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Rutherford was nearing his fifty but was also dismissed by Nawaz after scoring 45 off 33 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

With the match slipping away, Roston Chase and Justin Greaves formed a crucial 73-run partnership. Chase remained unbeaten on 49 from 47 balls while Greaves contributed 26 runs off 31 deliveries, guiding West Indies to victory in 33.2 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings had a cautious start but lost momentum due to effective bowling by Jayden Seales, who took key wickets including captain Babar Azam for a duck.

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to stabilise the innings but managed only 27 runs together before Shafique was dismissed in the 17th over, scoring 26 off 40 balls with three fours.

At 88-4 in 22 overs, Pakistan’s situation looked precarious. Hussain Talat contributed a valuable 31 off 32 deliveries but was caught behind off Roston Chase’s bowling.

Hasan Nawaz provided the late impetus with powerful hitting, pushing Pakistan to a defendable total. He remained unbeaten on 36 off 30 balls, including three sixes, while Shaheen Afridi added an unbeaten 11 off seven balls.

Seales finished with figures of 3/23, while Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, and Jediah Blades claimed one wicket each for the hosts.