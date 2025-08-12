Who will replace Rohit Sharma as India’s new ODI captain?

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025. — Reuters

Shubman Gill is likely to be named India’s next ODI captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, Gill recently impressed with his leadership and batting in the Test series against England helping India secure a 2-2 draw, has now emerged as a strong contender for the 50-over captaincy.

His consistent performances and growing reputation as a leader have positioned him at the forefront of the race.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, is not rushing into a decision. Officials are said to be adopting a wait-and-watch approach, with the final call on the new ODI captain expected only after the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the format becomes clear.

Kohli and Sharma, both stalwarts of Indian cricket, have already stepped away from Test and T20I formats.

The ODI futures of veteran Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be decided after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Earlier, Indian media reported last week, Kohli and Sharma are reportedly set to retire from One Day Internationals (ODIs) later this year, following their recent retirements from Test and T20 formats.

The veteran duo, who have already stepped away from Tests and T20 internationals, Kohli retiring from Tests in May 2025 and both calling time on their T20I careers after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, continue to represent India in the 50-over format.

According to a report, both players are expected to feature for the last time in their careers during the upcoming ODI series against Australia scheduled for October 2025.

Despite their continued presence in ODIs, speculation is mounting that this series might mark the final chapter of their international careers in the format.

Reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not currently see Kohli and Sharma as part of the core plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Reports claim that to remain in contention for the national ODI squad beyond this series, both players may be required to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, starting December 2025.

This move could effectively push Kohli and Sharma towards announcing their retirement from international cricket after the Australia series.