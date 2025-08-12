England legend hails Siraj fitness, urges bowlers to 'follow his diet'

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes on day three of the Second Rothesay Men's Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Friday July 4, 2025. - AFP

Former England captain David Gower on Monday heaped praise on Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for his relentless effort and remarkable fitness during the recently concluded Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.

Speaking to British media, Gower, impressed by Siraj’s durability and never-say-die attitude, humorously suggested that England’s bowlers should adopt the Indian seamer’s diet.

"I would love to know what he takes, what he eats, and what he drinks because I want to give all that to England's bowlers," Gower told The Free Press Journal.

"One of the things that struck me was he played all five Tests and was unstinting.

"He bowled more than 30 overs in that England second innings at The Oval because seamers had to work in those conditions. And he never gave up, never stopped, and never seemed to wilt," Gower said.

Highlighting England’s struggles to keep their fast bowlers fit over the years, Gower contrasted their challenges with Siraj’s example.

"That’s an extraordinary testament to his determination to win and his fitness. England’s bowling has had problems in recent years keeping players fit and on the field.

"You rarely get the same attack playing game after game, and yet here was a man who played all five Test matches, bowled 30 overs in the final innings, and loved every moment of it," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Siraj played all five Tests in the series, maintaining the same intensity and commitment in every spell.

Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series, claiming 23 wickets at an average of 32.43.

His match-winning five-wicket haul in the fourth innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval secured India a thrilling six-run victory and ensured the series ended in a 2-2 draw.