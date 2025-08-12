When will India announce squad for Asia Cup 2025?

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi engages in post-match niceties with the Indian cricket team after the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — ACC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on August 19 or 20, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, key players’ fitness and recent performances under scrutiny, the selection committee and team management have begun careful deliberations to finalise the team.

The squad announcement will heavily depend on the fitness test reports of all players. The BCCI has decided to collect these reports before making any official declaration to ensure the squad comprises fit and ready athletes.

Several prominent names, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, are reportedly set to miss out on the Asia Cup squad. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have secured their places in the team.

One of the major uncertainties revolves around Test captain Shubman Gill. Despite no final decision being made yet, Gill’s stellar form in the recent Test series against England puts him in strong contention for inclusion in the T20 squad.

Additionally, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion in the squad is subject to his fitness status, adding another layer of anticipation ahead of the tournament.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asia Cup 2025 will begin with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final



