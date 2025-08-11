London Spirit beat Manchester Originals to stay perfect at Women’s Hundred

London Spirit's Grace Harris in action during the Women's Hundred match against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford in Manchester on August 11, 2025. — ECB

MANCHESTER: Charlie Dean’s economical bowling figures of 2/18, followed by an unbeaten half-century from Grace Harris, led London Spirit to a narrow three-wicket victory over Manchester Originals in the ninth match of the Women’s Hundred here at Old Trafford on Monday.

Set to chase a modest 123-run target, the leaders knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and two balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was in-form Harris, who top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 32 deliveries and got the home side over the line despite a middle-order collapse, which saw her lose four partners at the other end until Sarah Glenn smashed a four-ball 10.

Opening batter Kira Chathli was the other notable run-getter for the Spirit, scoring 34 off 30 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

For Originals, Kathryn Bryce and Amelia Kerr shone with the ball, taking two wickets each, while Mahika Gaur, Deandra Dottin and Danielle Gregory could pick up one apiece.

Put into bat first, the home side could accumulate 122/6 off their allotted 100 deliveries.

Middle-order batter Dottin remained the top-scorer for the Originals with a 30-ball 36, featuring four boundaries.

Besides her, skipper Beth Mooney (26), Fi Morris (20) and Alice Monaghan (18) made notable contributions.

Dean was the standout bowler for the Spirit, claiming two wickets for just 18 runs in her quota of 20 deliveries, while Tara Norris, Glenn and Charli Knott chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The three-wicket victory consolidated London Spirit’s command at the top of the Women’s Hundred 2025 standings as they now have 12 points after three matches, while London Spirit remained fifth with four points in as many games.