Harmanpreet Kaur vows to ‘break the barrier’ in Women’s World Cup 2025

India's Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during their first ODI against West Indies at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on December 22, 2024. — BCCI

MUMBAI: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday, expressed determination in leading her side to the maiden Women’s World Cup glory at this year’s mega event, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

India, who failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the last edition in 2022, will start their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against co-host Sri Lanka in the curtain raiser on September 30.

Their best result at the women’s World Cup has been the runners-up place, which they achieved twice in 2005 and 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, India captain Kaur, while speaking at the 50-day countdown event for this year’s extravaganza, said the team would break the barrier while playing in front of the home crowd, highlighting their recent performances in the format.

"Playing in front of a home crowd is always special, and hopefully this time we'll give our 100 per cent and finally break the barrier that all Indian fans have been waiting for," Harmanpreet said at the event.

"To be honest, very high - because the amount of cricket we have played in the last couple of years, that has really given us a lot of confidence. And touchwood, the way we are playing [for] the last couple of years, we just want to continue with that. I think it is all about mindset and [the] fearless cricket we have been playing," she added.

For the unversed, the Women’s World Cup 2025 will feature eight teams, who will face each other once in the round-robin format. The top four sides will advance to the semi-finals. Matches will be played in Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo.

One semi-final will be held in Bengaluru, while the other is scheduled for either Colombo or Guwahati. The final will take place on 2 November, with Bengaluru and Colombo shortlisted as potential venues.

Teams will also play two warm-up matches each, beginning on 24 September. India is set to take on 2022 runners-up England in a warm-up clash in Bengaluru, followed by a fixture against South Africa on 27 September in Guwahati.

The 2025 edition marks the 13th instalment of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which was first held in 1973. Australia, who secured their seventh title in 2022, qualified automatically by topping the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Joining them through direct qualification were England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India.

The final two spots were claimed by Pakistan and Bangladesh, who finished in the top two of the Women's World Cup Qualifier held in April.