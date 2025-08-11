Two-tier Test system faces growing opposition from several full members

South Africa's Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace on the podium with teammates after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The two-tier Test Championship, which has been a point of discussion in recent International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, may remain a theoretical proposal due to opposition from growing numbers of full member nations, international media reported on Monday.

The apex cricketing body recently established a working group, chaired by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, to explore enhancements to the World Test Championship (WTC) ahead of its next cycle starting in July 2027.

Among the key proposals discussed during the ICC Annual Conference in July was the introduction of a two-division structure. Twose, New Zealand Cricket’s representative on the ICC Board, is expected to present recommendations in due course.

Debate around a two-tier Test structure has persisted for over 15 years, with the ICC expressing interest as early as 2009.

As per the proposed formula, the 12 teams will be divided into two divisions of six each, with the ‘Big Three’ joining South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the first tier, while the second would feature Pakistan, Bangladesh and West Indies, who will be joined by Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland as the latter three teams are likely to be added to the expanded version of the WTC.

However, full member nations remain divided on the matter due to the potential of missing out on the opportunity to play against the Big Three – Australia, England and India.

The debate regarding the proposed two-tier Test system has gained traction amid the talks of reviving the format, especially in the countries outside of the Big Three.

"That can be achieved not by staging frequent series among the Big Three, but by involving them in contests with other nations," a source conversant with the developments was quoted by an international news website.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Chris Dehring has also expressed reservations on the proposed overhaul, stressing that the financial model should be a major part of the change.

"The CWI does not have a position as we have not held any discussion or seen any specifics (on two-tier championship) other than public speculation. Our position relates to the financial model that underpins Test and other bilateral international cricket which we do not believe is fit for purpose and which would have to be a major part of any overhaul," West Indies board CEO Chris Dehring told the website.

Last week, ECB chairman Richard Thompson had also voiced strong concerns over the proposed system, fearing the relegation model could hinder England's ability to compete regularly against traditional rivals Australia and India—two of its most commercially valuable matchups.

"We wouldn't want, as England, if we go through a fallow period, to fall into Division Two and not play Australia or India. That simply couldn't happen. Common sense needs to prevail," Thomson told BBC's Test Match Special.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly opposed the model at the ICC meetings in Singapore.

"The Test schedule of the ICC is locked for the next two years. So it is too premature to discuss this," a PCB spokesman told the website.