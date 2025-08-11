Maguire names ‘most complete’ teammate ahead of Ronaldo

This collage of photos shows Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and English footballer Harry Maguire. — Reuters

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire called his club captain Bruno Fernandes the ‘most complete’ teammate he has played with, putting him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, international media reported on Monday.

Speaking in an interview, Maguire hailed Fernandes as a captain, admiring his contribution to the team and praising his commitment.

He also mentioned Ronaldo’s contributions but said that the Al-Nassr forward has not spent much time with him at the club.

"I just admire Bruno every day because of what he brings to the team. He's a fantastic footballer, probably the most complete footballer I've played with. I can't give him a high enough compliment than that,” Maguire said.

“Obviously, Cristiano [Ronaldo] came in later, but I didn't see him in his peak. The way he was, Cristiano around the place was unbelievable, but in terms of what Bruno's done for this club over the last few years, he's a fantastic footballer."

Maguire was removed as captain in 2023 by Erik ten Hag, replacing him with Fernandes, but the two players are still close to each other.

Bruno said that when he was made captain, the Englishman congratulated him.

"He gave me congratulations and he said he is really happy for me. I understand his position is not the best at the moment,” Bruno said.

“It has to be difficult for him but he came and said congratulations to me and I am happy about that because we have always had a good relationship."

Harry Maguire has managed to play 203 matches alongside Bruno Fernandes while playing only 36 with Cristiano Ronaldo.