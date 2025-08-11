Sarfaraz Ahmed backs Pakistan’s stance for Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates scoring a century during the fifth day of their second Test against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on January 6, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has thrown his weight behind the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stance of not sending the national team to India for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, which is now scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

This year’s Asia Cup, which will follow the T20 format, was originally set to be hosted by India.

However, due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) decided to move it to a neutral venue – the UAE.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz, while interacting with the media at a private event here, was asked to share his views on the staging of the continental tournament.

The wicketkeeper batter, in response, backed PCB’s stance regarding the eight-team tournament.

“Pakistan’s stance for the Asia Cup is outstanding. The Asia Cup is happening in the UAE, so Pakistan’s initiative was best,” Sarfaraz stated.

Sarfaraz Ahmed further commented on the national men’s team’s performance during the ongoing away ODI series against West Indies and expressed his hope for the Green Shirts to clinch the series.

“They are playing well. Continue doing that and by the will of Almighty Allah, win the series.”

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match ODI series between West Indies and Pakistan is currently levelled at 1-1 after the hosts secured a hard-fought five-wicket victory in the rain-hit second ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday.

The third and final match of the series is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Prior to the ODI series, the two teams also engaged in a three-match T20I series, which Pakistan won 2-1.