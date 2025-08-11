Tyson Fury names most talented heavyweight boxer

An undated photo of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has picked young American boxer Jared Anderson as the most talented of his division, international media reported on Monday.

Fury, who registered his name among the top heavyweights of the world, has a brilliant eye for identifying talent, with a bunch of experience.

The British boxer has not fought since he retired from boxing in January 2025, after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

However, in July, he announced his comeback through a social media post. The Brit is expected to fight in 2026.

Tyson Fury spoke about Anderson in an interview, declaring him the most talented heavyweight, in his opinion.

“I’d also like to see Jared Anderson back in the mix, the ‘young big baby’. Now, for me, he’s the most talented heavyweight in the world by far, but coming off his last fight he had a knockout loss, so talent sometimes just doesn’t cut it if you’re rushed into fights that you’re not ready for,” Fury said.

"He fought this guy called Martin Bakole, who is an absolute-seasoned man, 30 years old, in the prime of his life, as strong as a rhinoceros. And he goes in there with a 24-year-old kid, who has had 17 tomato cans and has come through them with flying colours.

“But he wasn't ready for that fight, maybe five or six more fights, a year or so away from that. It's put him back a long way now and that does a lot for a fighter's confidence, but I'd like to see him back in the ring as well."

Jared Anderson was flying with a record of 17-0 before suffering a KO loss to Martin Bakole in August 2024. Following this loss, he did not fight again until February, which saw him pick up a rather tame points victory over Marios Kollas.