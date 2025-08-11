Mohammed Shami ‘didn’t sound confident’ for England Tests: Indian media

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after bowling Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of their fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023. — BCCI

KARACHI: India’s experienced pacer Mohammed Shami lacked confidence over his fitness for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the pacer was consulted by the selectors before they finalised the squad for the five-match series, but Shami failed to give them the ‘much-needed assurance’ for the long tour.

“First of all, he wasn’t dropped because of form. Fitness issues are the only reason why he couldn’t travel to England,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official was quoted as saying.

“After missing the last tour of Australia, his presence was pretty much needed for the England series. The selectors had also spoken to him before finalising the squad, but he didn’t sound too confident. That much-needed assurance from him was missing.

“Besides, age is not on Shami’s side. The preference, thus, will be someone who still has seven-eight years of cricket left in him rather than an individual who’ll be turning 35 soon.”

Shami, who has not played a Test since the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final against Australia, will now have to push his case for a comeback by participating in India’s domestic tournament – the Duleep Trophy, where he will be representing the East Zone.

He is expected to come up against North Zone, led by India’s Test captain Shubman Gill.



The report further suggested that Mohammed Shami's selection for India’s upcoming Test assignments depends on his ability to bowl long spells in the domestic tournament.

“If Shami comes up with an impact-making performance against North Zone, the selectors will certainly take notice because his quality cannot be ruled out, the BCCI source continued.

“But what we need to see is whether he’ll play even if East Zone clear the quarter-final stage and continue to make progress. Will his body permit, given his dodgy knee and hamstring?

“In the Ranji game, he used to bowl three-four overs in a spell and go off the ground. So, whether his body can take the rigours of a multi-day game goes on and on to be a tricky question.”