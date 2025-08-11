Former F1 driver opens up about Verstappen as Hamilton's replacement

This collage of photos shows British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (left) and Dutch driver Max Verstappen. — Instagram/Reuters

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Max Verstappen would not agree to join Ferrari as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, international media reported on Monday.

The 2025 season has not been ideal for either of the F1 champions. Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has not paid off yet, as the British driver has yet to finish on the podium this season.

Another concerning sign for Hamilton is that his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is performing at a high level in comparison to the British driver.

However, Ferrari is second in the team standings, following McLaren, whose quality is not matched by anyone this season.

Meanwhile, Verstappen, who is the defending champion, has also struggled, as after 14 races, he is far behind championship leader Oscar Piastri (284) with 187 points.

The British driver was disheartened after finishing and qualifying 12th for the Hungarian Grand Prix, saying he was ‘useless’ and told his Ferrari team that ‘they probably need to change driver.’

After his outburst in front of the media, conversations of his retirement have started, but Herbert thinks that if that even happens, the Max Verstappen and Ferrari partnership is not possible.

"I don't think Verstappen would arrive. I think Ferrari could focus on a youngster (Bearman is a Ferrari Driver Academy driver, ed. ) or Sainz could return, given that I've read he'd always say yes to a call from Ferrari,” Herbert said.

“He's struggling more than expected at Williams now, but he's been really strong at Ferrari and has been on the same level as Leclerc, and ultimately, Sainz is still young."